TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been playing in their current uniform since 2014.

Now, the team is ready to freshen up its look.

The Bucs tweeted a teaser video promising fans a new uniform. According to the video, the new look will be revealed in April.

RELATED: USF football unveils new lightweight Adidas uniforms

RELATED: US Space Force uniforms are camouflage and the internet has some thoughts

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter