TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been playing in their current uniform since 2014.
Now, the team is ready to freshen up its look.
The Bucs tweeted a teaser video promising fans a new uniform. According to the video, the new look will be revealed in April.
RELATED: USF football unveils new lightweight Adidas uniforms
RELATED: US Space Force uniforms are camouflage and the internet has some thoughts
What other people are reading right now:
- 'They will run them': Neighbors look for changes at flashing crosswalks after injuries
- She thought it was a SunPass error-- it wasn't. Turn To 10 helped solve the problem
- Kobe, Gianna Bryant honored with public memorial Monday
- Custom casket made for Utah police K-9 killed in line of duty
- Skyway 10K guide: Everything you need to know to race
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter