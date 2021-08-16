How to see Ed Sheeran and attend the NFL kick-off watch party for free in Tampa

Cheer on the Bucs at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ed Sheeran is coming to Tampa to help kick off the 2021 NFL season.

As we told you earlier in August, the four-time GRAMMY winning singer/songwriter is set to perform at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park ahead of the Buccaneers and Cowboys game on Sept. 9 at Raymond James Stadium.

The show will be park of the NFL's kickoff experience event, which begins at noon that day in the park. The event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first serve basis. Attendees will need to install the NFL OnePass app.

Highlights of the 2021 Kickoff Experience Presented by EA Sports Madden NFL 22 include:

Appearances by Bucs legends

Photo ops with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and all 55 Super Bowl rings

NFL Kickoff photo frames

The Bud Light Legends Bar

Florida A&M University Marching Band

Bucs cheerleader and mascot appearances

Bucs drumline and local musicians

The festivities will be hosted by NFL Network personality Kimmi Chex, comedian and actor Desi Banks and Bucs reporter Casey Phillips.

Sheeran will take the stage around 7 p.m. for his headline performance, which will be streamed on NFL.com, through the NFL app and via the league's social media accounts. Select portions of the show will be televised during NFL pregame coverage.

Fans are being encouraged to stay at Julian B. Lane after the performance for a special kickoff watch party. There will be screens throughout the park, where fans can watch from their lawn chairs or picnic blankets. There's no cost for the watch party.

If you can't make the watch party, don't worry. You can watch the Super Bowl champs take on the Cowboys from anywhere via NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, NFL.com, and the NFL app, to name a few.