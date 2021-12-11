Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play without Gronkowski, Brown against Washington Football Team

Chris Godwin will be a game-time decision, Bruce Arians says.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel without some of their main guys this week against the Washington Football Team.

Coming off the bye week, head coach Bruce Arians said Friday that wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Rashard Robinson will not travel this weekend.

Gronkowski is still treating his rib injury, while Brown is out due to an ankle injury, according to the injury report. Robinson is also battling a hamstring injury.

"Some other guys will be game-time decisions," Arians said.

That includes wide receiver Chris Godwin, who practiced Friday.

"We'll see how he is tomorrow," Arians said. "He looked good today, so we'll see how he is tomorrow."

Other players listed as questionable in the injury report include cornerback Dee Delaney, who is battling an ankle injury although he practiced fully Friday, and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. He's dealing with a broken finger and rotator cuff, the Bucs report.

The Bucs are heading back to the stadium where the team won its first wild-card victory in last season's run for the Super Bowl. At 6-2, the Buccaneers are hungry for a win after losing 36-27 to the New Orleans Saints.