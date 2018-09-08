MIAMI – The preseason gets underway Thursday night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who travel to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to take on the Dolphins.

While Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season, he is allowed to play in the preseason games. We'll see how Tampa Bay splits time between Winston and veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. Click or tap here for information on how to watch the game.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP