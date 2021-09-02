Buccaneers '100-percent' vaccinated against COVID, coach says

Vaccinated players must undergo weekly testing under new COVID-19 protocols.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing their part to tackle COVID-19, becoming the latest NFL team to become fully vaccinated.

Head coach Bruce Arians announced Thursday that the Bucs organization, including the players and staff, are "100-percent vaccinated" against the virus.

The NFL and NFL Players Association earlier this week agreed to COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming regular season, according to NFL.com. It includes weekly testing for fully vaccinated players and staff.

Those who are partially vaccinated — someone who received one of a two-dose shot — or are unvaccinated are required to test every day, including off days. They cannot interact with each other while waiting for test results.

The Atlanta Falcons last month became the first team to fully vaccinate players.

Last week, the Bucs announced offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Ryan Succop had already been on the list, which is meant for players who either test positive or who've had close contact with someone who did.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette told reporters in July he wanted to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines to make "the best decision" after earlier tweeting "vaccine I can't do it." The tweet came in response to the NFL warning teams could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players.