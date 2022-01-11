x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Buccaneers

Bucs put Richard Sherman on Reserve/Injured list

He will not appear in the postseason.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman (5) defends during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed Richard Sherman on the Reserve/Injured list, putting an end to the veteran NFL cornerback's season.

Since joining the Bucs in Week 4, the 33-year-old has played in five games –making 11 tackles, nabbing an interception and recovering a fumble.

He has led the NFL with 37 interceptions since entering the league in 2011 as a fifth-round draft pick by the Seahawks. Leaguewide, Sherman ties for fifth with 115 passes defensed in that timeframe, according to the Bucs.

The five-time pro bowler was recruited to play for the defending Super Bowl champs this past season by none other than Bucs quarterback Tom Brady himself.

Previously, Sherman played seven seasons with the Seahawks, earning a Super Bowl win in 2014. He went on to spend three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before making his way to Tampa.

Related Articles

In Other News

Timeline: How we arrived to the Buccaneers releasing Antonio Brown