Bucs put Richard Sherman on Reserve/Injured list

He will not appear in the postseason.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed Richard Sherman on the Reserve/Injured list, putting an end to the veteran NFL cornerback's season.

Since joining the Bucs in Week 4, the 33-year-old has played in five games –making 11 tackles, nabbing an interception and recovering a fumble.

He has led the NFL with 37 interceptions since entering the league in 2011 as a fifth-round draft pick by the Seahawks. Leaguewide, Sherman ties for fifth with 115 passes defensed in that timeframe, according to the Bucs.

The five-time pro bowler was recruited to play for the defending Super Bowl champs this past season by none other than Bucs quarterback Tom Brady himself.