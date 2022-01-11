Bucs put Richard Sherman on Reserve/Injured list

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed Richard Sherman on the Reserve/Injured list, putting an end to the veteran NFL cornerback's season.
Since joining the Bucs in Week 4, the 33-year-old has played in five games –making 11 tackles, nabbing an interception and recovering a fumble.
He has led the NFL with 37 interceptions since entering the league in 2011 as a fifth-round draft pick by the Seahawks. Leaguewide, Sherman ties for fifth with 115 passes defensed in that timeframe, according to the Bucs.
The five-time pro bowler was recruited to play for the defending Super Bowl champs this past season by none other than Bucs quarterback Tom Brady himself.
Previously, Sherman played seven seasons with the Seahawks, earning a Super Bowl win in 2014. He went on to spend three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before making his way to Tampa.