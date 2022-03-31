Bucs re-sign QB Ryan Griffin for an 8th season

He was on the practice squad last season.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday re-signed quarterback Ryan Griffin for an eighth season.

The 32-year-old California native was a four-year starter at Tulane University before joining the New Orleans Saints in 2013 as an undrafted free agent. The Bucs claimed him off waivers in 2015.

"Griffin has played in two career games, completing 2-of-4 passing attempts for 18 yards," the Bucs said.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound QB wears No. 4.

He had been a backup quarterback for the Bucs, though he was on the practice squad last year with the likes of starting QB Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask all on the roster. Bucs Wire says Gabbert is still a free agent while Trask will return with Brady next season.