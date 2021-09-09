Here's everything you need to know as the Bucs kick off the 2021 NFL season at home

Here's everything you need to know as the 2021 NFL season kicks off right here in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — The day is finally here. The 2021 NFL season is kicking off right here in the home of the reigning Super Bowl champions.

And to prepare for our Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Dallas Cowboys, here's everything you need to know for opening day.

When is the game?

Kickoff between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys is set for 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Raymond James Stadium.

How do I watch it?

Tickets for the 2021 Bucs home games have been sold out since June,and if you weren't lucky enough to grab a seat in the 100 percent-capacity crowd — we've got you covered.

The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC. Plus, you can stream the Bucs game on mobile, local radio, and satellite radio.

And if you want to party with other Tampa Bay fans during the game, here are the best bars throughout Tampa and St. Pete to watch the season opener.

How are the Bucs looking?

It's safe to say Tampa Bay is hoping to hold on to the Lombardi. And we know it's just week 1, but the boys are looking pretty good.

The Bucs claimed the top spot on NFL's Week 1 "Power Rankings."Coming in at No. 1, the NFL Network's Dan Hanzus says the time for predicting a decline from quarterback Tom Brady is over "since standard logic doesn't hold with the man."

Plus, the team is feeling pretty confident they're at the top of their game.

“We’re miles ahead of what we were last year," Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans said.

Every great story deserves a sequel.



And ours begins right now. pic.twitter.com/mr15oSvTSh — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 9, 2021

Is there anything new at Ray Jay?

Fans can expect new lounges, a new food selection, and an updated COVID policy at the stadium.

New features include an official tailgate party, an interactive kids' experience, and a little taste of the tropical paradise we live in — something called Bucs Beach.

As far as COVID guidelines, masks are recommended but not mandatory for fans in the stands.

We lay out all the changes for you here.

Where do I park?

There are plenty of marked lots near the stadium as well as nearby parking unassociated with the Bucs that fans can take advantage of.

Check out the parking map provided by the team. Remember, most of the lots are cashless.

What about the kickoff party?

Even if you aren't going to the game, you can celebrate at The NFL 2021 Kickoff Experience at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

Enjoy games, parties, photo ops, and a performance from Ed Sheeran — all for free.

Read more on the NFL Kickoff Experience here.

Where can I keep up with the team all season?

Super Bowl champion Simeon Rice and the 10 Tampa Bay Blitz Krewe will dig deep into the Bucs' biggest matchups every Sunday on "The Blitz."