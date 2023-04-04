Buccaneers reportedly signing Seattle safety Ryan Neal

Neal, 27, was a restricted free agent with Seattle but the team decided to withdraw the tender last week.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have just added another weapon to their defense.

According to multiple reports, Tampa Bay has agreed to sign former Seattle Seahawks safety Ryan Neal on Tuesday to a one-year deal.

Neal, 27, was a restricted free agent with Seattle but the team decided to withdraw the tender last week, making him an unrestricted free agent and open to talk to other teams, Sports Illustrated reports.

Neal spent the last four seasons with the Seahawks. Last year, he recorded 66 tackles, a sack and an interception in 14 games.

After losing safety Mike Edwards and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency, Neal will provide some much-needed depth in the backfield for the Buccaneers.

Wednesday evening, the Bucs sent out a media advisory announcing Neal's media availability for Thursday, April 6.

Neal will most likely get his first chance to compete against Nolan Turner for a starting role during offseason workouts, starting on April 17.

During the offseason workout program, players train, learn and undergo physical conditioning for the 2023 season.