The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not have a single player named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as announced Tuesday night by the NFL.

It marks the first time since the 2009 season the team didn’t have a single player named to the Pro Bowl.

The NFL named wide receiver Mike Evans as a first alternate to the Pro Bowl and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul as a third alternate.

The Pro Bowl rosters typically change in the weeks leading up to the all-star game because of injuries and playoff implications.

If any of the four NFC Pro Bowl receivers decide to pull out of the game, Evans would be added to the all-star roster.

Evans is second in the NFL with 1,328 receiving yards, which is a career high even with two games left this season. The fifth-year receiver is 94 yards shy of setting the Buccaneers’ single-season receiving yards record. Mark Carrier holds the franchise record with 1,422 receiving yards in 1989.

Pierre-Paul is the first Bucs player to top double-digit sacks (11.5) since the Simeon Rice had 14 during the 2005 season.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy had his streak of six consecutive Pro Bowls snapped.

Linebacker Lavonte David also did not make the NFL all-star team despite breaking Ronde Barber’s franchise record of 12 recovered fumbles. David has 13.

Click or tap here to view the 2019 Pro Bowl rosters.

Tampa Bay (5-9) will miss the playoffs for the 11th straight season. Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens eliminated the Buccaneers from postseason contention.

The Cleveland Browns are the only NFL team with a longer postseason drought.

The 2019 Pro Bowl is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.