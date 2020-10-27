Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign Antonio Brown

He currently is serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy and will be eligible to play Nov. 8.

TAMPA, Fla. — They're not rumors anymore: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The team Tuesday announced it picked up Brown, 32, who most recently played for the New England Patriots as a teammate of current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The terms of the deal are not immediately known but reports in recent days from the Associated Press and ESPN said Brown agreed to a one-year deal.

Brown first will be eligible to play in Week 9 when the Bucs play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 8, the team said. He currently is serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

"This is something Jason and I have been talking about every couple weeks, ever since the injuries to our other guys," Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said in a statement. "When the time was right, we would see if we can pull the trigger and fit him into what we wanted to get done. And we'll see.

"If Antonio does what I think he's going to do, he's going to be fine."

Brown had four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown in his only game with the Patriots, who split with the receiver because of off-the-field matters that are still under investigation by the league, the AP reports.

