Bling Season: The Bucs are putting on Super Bowl rings Thursday night

The Buccaneers are putting a ring on it in a private ceremony.

TAMPA, Fla — It's ring season for the Bucs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially sealing the deal Thursday night as the team prepares to receive their Super Bowl LV rings.

Many of the players are tweeting, including the GOAT himself, Tom Brady, who is putting a seventh ring on Thursday night.

Excited to put a ring on it tonight boys!! LFG pic.twitter.com/N2pqVcYS7u — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 22, 2021

Besides Brady, the Bucs have a handful of players who are no strangers to this achievement.

Below are the players who will be adding to their collection, according to the Bucs.

Jason Pierre-Paul won his first ring in his second NFL season during Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. The Giants defeated the Patriots where Tom Brady was the Pats quarterback.

Pierre-Paul isn't the only player who defeated his now-quarterback in previous Super Bowl appearances.

Kenjon Barner was on the Philadelphia Eagles team that beat Brady's Patriots in Super Bowl LII for the 2017 season. Barner only played on special teams in that game, returning three kickoffs for 73 yards, according to the Bucs website.

LeSean McCoy has a different experience in Super Bowl championship games, in that, he actually never touched the field. McCoy was inactive for the game itself but still earned a ring in Super Bowl LIV for the 2019 season.

He also never touched the field in Super Bowl LV.

Shaquille Barrett won his first Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos during the 2015 season. The Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl L.

Rob Gronkowski won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots in his nine seasons with the organization. His first championship ring was in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 when the Patriots beat Seattle 28-24. In 2018, he helped the Patriots win their most recent Super Bowl when the Pats took down the LA Rams 41-33.

And last but certainly the VIP, Tom Brady is coming up on his seventh ring after winning six championships with the New England Patriots. Brady has Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, and LII. These are the most appearances and wins by any player at any position in NFL history.

Tom, you're about to run out of fingers.

It's no doubt that tonight's ring ceremony will be special. This is the Bucs' second Super Bowl Championship in club history. Their first win dates back to 2003.

The only question left is, what will the ring look like?