TAMPA, Fla. – The preseason wraps up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Thursday night, the Buccaneers will provide fans a free digital stream for the very first time. Fans can also watch the stream on the team’s app.

Go to the Buccaneers’ website for more information on how to watch the game.

The parking lot at Raymond James Stadium opens at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Gates to the stadium open at 5 p.m. for the club level and suites. The open at 6 p.m. for general tickets.

The Buccaneers will trim their roster from 90 players to 53.

Tampa Bay opens the regular season on Sept. 9 on the road against the New Orleans Saints.

One more sleep until the @Buccaneers take on the @Jaguars !! Here's some things to know. pic.twitter.com/lHCll506kP — RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) August 29, 2018

