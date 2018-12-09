TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to reveal its new beach-themed area for fans Wednesday morning as part of the fourth phase of the Raymond James Stadium renovations.

Bucs Beach is scheduled to open to the public for the first time at 11 a.m. ET Sunday before the Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the NFL season. It will feature tiki huts, live music, games, food trucks, signature drinks and more on game days.

The improvements also include the newly-renovated East Stadium Club and Bar 76, which is a 10,000-square-foot restaurant. It’s part of a multi-phase, $160 million project.

“Bucs Beach” coming to Raymond James Stadium. South Plaza will feature tiki huts, live music, games, food trucks, signature drinks and more on game days — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) September 10, 2018

