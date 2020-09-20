Brady focused on Panthers, not subpar opening performance

The game starts at 1 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expect to be better against the Carolina Panthers.

The six-time Super Bowl champion struggled in his debut with his new team and only knows one way to move on from a rare season-opening loss for him. And that is to keep working.

Brady says his focus has been on correcting mistakes from an 11-point loss at New Orleans.

The Panthers also lost their debut under first-year coach Matt Rhule and expect to see Brady at his best this week.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. on Fox.

