Brady focused on Panthers, not subpar opening performance

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expect to be better against the Carolina Panthers.
The six-time Super Bowl champion struggled in his debut with his new team and only knows one way to move on from a rare season-opening loss for him. And that is to keep working.
Brady says his focus has been on correcting mistakes from an 11-point loss at New Orleans.
The Panthers also lost their debut under first-year coach Matt Rhule and expect to see Brady at his best this week.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. on Fox.
