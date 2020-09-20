x
Buccaneers

Brady focused on Panthers, not subpar opening performance

The game starts at 1 p.m.
Credit: AP Photo/Brett Duke
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expect to be better against the Carolina Panthers.

The six-time Super Bowl champion struggled in his debut with his new team and only knows one way to move on from a rare season-opening loss for him. And that is to keep working. 

Brady says his focus has been on correcting mistakes from an 11-point loss at New Orleans. 

The Panthers also lost their debut under first-year coach Matt Rhule and expect to see Brady at his best this week.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. on Fox.

