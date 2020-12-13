x
Brady throws for 2 TDs, Buccaneers wear down Vikings 26-14

The Bucs entered Sunday holding the sixth playoff spot in the NFC.
Credit: AP Photo/Jason Behnken
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) dives over the line to score on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns in helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolster their playoff hopes with a 26-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Brady tossed TD passes of 48 yards to Scotty Miller and 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski to rebound from losing two straight home games entering Tampa Bay’s bye. Ronald Jones had a 1-yard TD run and Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 18 and 48 yards. 

The Bucs entered Sunday holding the sixth playoff spot in the NFC, with the Vikings nipping at their heels after winning five of six following a 1-5 start. 

