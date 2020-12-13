Brady throws for 2 TDs, Buccaneers wear down Vikings 26-14

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns in helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolster their playoff hopes with a 26-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Brady tossed TD passes of 48 yards to Scotty Miller and 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski to rebound from losing two straight home games entering Tampa Bay’s bye. Ronald Jones had a 1-yard TD run and Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 18 and 48 yards.
The Bucs entered Sunday holding the sixth playoff spot in the NFC, with the Vikings nipping at their heels after winning five of six following a 1-5 start.
- White House task force recommends stricter virus measures for Florida
- COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
- SpaceX launches new Sirius XM satellite from Cape Canaveral
- US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
- Gov. DeSantis announces distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccine
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter