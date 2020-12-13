Brady throws for 2 TDs, Buccaneers wear down Vikings 26-14

The Bucs entered Sunday holding the sixth playoff spot in the NFC.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns in helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolster their playoff hopes with a 26-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Brady tossed TD passes of 48 yards to Scotty Miller and 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski to rebound from losing two straight home games entering Tampa Bay’s bye. Ronald Jones had a 1-yard TD run and Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 18 and 48 yards.

The Bucs entered Sunday holding the sixth playoff spot in the NFC, with the Vikings nipping at their heels after winning five of six following a 1-5 start.

Tom Brady says o-line did a great job protecting, as they have all year. Gave him a lot of time on that long TD to Scotty Miller. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/qg0HK1DcmK — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) December 13, 2020

What other people are reading right now:

