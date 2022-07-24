Bucs sign rookie Cade Otton, keep all 2022 draft picks

The tight end will wear No. 88 for the Buccaneers.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed tight end Cade Otton to a rookie contract, the team announced on Sunday.

Otton was selected in the fourth round, No. 106 overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay.

The 6-foot-5 tight end played five seasons of collegiate football at the University of Washington where he recorded nine touchdowns and 1,026 receiving yards in 39 games.

The 23-year-old earned his first-team All-Pac-12 honors for his strong performances during the 2020 season with the Huskies. He was also named one of the semifinalists for the 2020 John Mackey Award, which honors the top tight end in college football.

Otton will wear No. 88 for the organization and strengthens the tight end position within the team along with Cameron Brate and veteran Kyle Rudolph.

The Buccaneers have now signed all eight players of its 2022 draft picks, including defensive lineman Logan Hall on Saturday.

Here are the drafted players selected by Tampa Bay that have signed rookie contracts this offseason:

Round 2 (33) – Defensive lineman Logan Hall

Round 2 (57) – Guard Luke Goedeke

Round 3 (91) – Running back Rachaad White

Round 4 (106) – Tight end Cade Otton

Round 4 (133) – Punter Jake Camarda

Round 5 (157) – Cornerback Zyon McCollum

Round 6 (217) – Tight end Ko Kieft

Round 7 (248) – Outside lineback Andre Anthony

Tampa Bay begins its mandatory training camp at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at One Buc Place. All players are expected to attend and season pass members will be available to watch the team train.

The first preseason game for the Buccaneers will be against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 13.

Tampa Bay's first regular-season game of the 2022 NFL season will be against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. Their home opener is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Green Bay Packers.