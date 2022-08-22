Bucs place G Aaron Stinnie, OLB Cam Gill on Injured Reserve

Aaron Stinnie was carted off the field due to an injury during Tampa Bay's 13-3 preseason loss against Tennessee on Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed guard Aaron Stinnie and outside linebacker Cam Gill on Injured Reserve, the team announced on Monday.

Aaron Stinnie was carted off the field due to an injury during Tampa Bay's 13-3 preseason loss against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said on Sunday that Stinnie, who was competing for a starting guard position on the team's offensive line, tore both his ACL and MCL, which ruled him out for the season.

The Buccaneers lost crucial pieces of its offensive line dating back to the first week of training camp when center Ryan Jensen injured his knee in the team's first week of training camp. His return date has not yet been announced.

Guard Ali Marpet also announced his retirement in the offseason and Alex Cappa was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals back in March.

Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett and rookie Luke Goedeke will look to compete for the starting two spots on the offensive line.

Right tackle Tristian Wirfs also suffered an oblique injury during a joint practice with the Titans but is expected to be ready for the first game of the season on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Gill's placement on Injury Reserve comes after he suffered a Lisfranc injury against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 13.

Tampa Bay signed defensive end Carl Nassib on a one-year contract on Aug. 16 as a possible replacement for Gill.

Nassib spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders on a disappointing note as he failed to replicate the impact he made during his time in Tampa Bay. He can look forward to his second stint with the Buccaneers where he recorded 12.5 sacks throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

In his last season with the Buccaneers, Nassib played under head coach Todd Bowles when he was the defensive coordinator and performed well in his system.

Quarterback Tom Brady returned to training camp on Monday after missing out on Tampa Bay's first two preseason games and a few practices due to "personal reasons," as described by Bowles.

Brady will look to strengthen his relationships with his new wide receivers in Julio Jones and Russell Gage.

Tampa Bay will play its final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Buccaneers' first regular-season game of the 2022 NFL season will be against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. Their home opener is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Green Bay Packers.

