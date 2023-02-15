Reports: Bucs to hire Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

This will be the first time that Canales is the offensive coordinator of an NFL team.

TAMPA, Florida — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to hire Seattle quarterback coach Dave Canales as their new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo announced in a tweet that Canales will wrap up his time with the Seahawks to lead the Bucs' offense next season. As well as, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, who also confirmed Tampa Bay's decision to bring on Canales as the team's offensive coordinator.

Canales served as Seattle's quarterbacks coach for 13 seasons as he worked under head coach's Pete Carroll's staff. During that time, he worked with Russell Wilson and this year's Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith.

Canales was part of the Seattle coaching staff that thrashed the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XXVII and lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

The recent reported hiring comes after the Bucs fired former offense coordinator Byron Leftwich following the team's Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys and an 8-9 regular season.

Canales will look to work with an offense that no longer has Tom Brady in the pocket after the seven-time Super Bowl winner announced his retirement on Feb. 1 in a laid-back social media video sitting on the beach, expressing how grateful he is for the support over the years.