Bucs elevate 2 players from practice squad ahead of clash against Cardinals

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated linebacker J.J. Russell and tackle Justin Skule from its practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Saturday.

This marks the third elevation of the 2022 NFL season for Russell and the first for Skule.

Russell was elevated to the active roster in Weeks 8 and 15, appearing mainly on special teams. He has played in three games for the Bucs this season. The 6-foot-1 linebacker entered the league as a college free agent with Tampa Bay back in May.

Bucs defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers said he wants to continue seeing all his defensive players do their part in recording more turnovers for their team, and that includes Russell along with the rest of the special teams unit.

"The thing about turnovers is that they’re like sacks – they come in bunches," Rodgers said during Tampa Bay's weekly media availability on Thursday. "We’ve just got to keep going, keep rallying and getting to the ball – this and that. You sit there and one day you can have five [turnovers] – we had five one game and the next game, you might have zero.

"They come in bunches, but once you get one, then the momentum [builds] and it goes from there.”

Skule, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, has spent the majority of this season on the Bucs' practice squad. He has logged 31 career games and 12 starts since he began his NFL career.

On Friday, Tampa Bay also announced the signing of wide receiver Deven Thompkins from the practice squad to the active roster.

Thompkins was part of the active roster in Weeks 5, 14 and 15. During his last two elevations, he served as the team's punt returner and recorded a 54-yard return to open the second half against the 49ers, which was the longest kick return by a Bucs player since 2012.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said he has liked what he's seen so far of the 5-foot-8 wide receiver.

"He works hard, he comes in, he seems like he never gets tired, he runs around, he reminds me of some player I won’t name when he was young…To see that energy, that love for the game – I just love being around that," Leftwich said. "To see a young guy come in and love the game the way that he loves the game – and what he’s willing to do to have success, it’s a special thing and unique.

"It’s good to be around him – that type of energy. He’s an acrobat – he can do a lot of different stuff. It’s good to see him out there.”

Tampa Bay also placed outside linebacker Genard Avery on Injured Reserve on Friday.

Kickoff for the Bucs' clash against the Cardinals is scheduled at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium.