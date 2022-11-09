Bucs prepare for time change with upcoming game in Germany against Seahawks

Tampa Bay is working to adjust their sleeping habits as they prepare for their game in Germany against the Seattle.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the NFL's first regular season game in Germany on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Along with preparing for a tough opponent, the team is getting ready for a long flight and time change.

The flight to Munich is approximately 10.5 hours. The time in the German city is six hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. Sunday's game kicks off at 3:30 local time, which is 9:30 A.M. eastern. The players have to adjust their internal clocks to be at their best against Seattle.

"Definitely hydrate [and] get some good sleep on the plane and then, hopefully, get acclimated as much as possible," Bucs offensive lineman Donovan Smith said.

Tampa Bay's sports science staff gave the players blue light-deflecting glasses to help them get rest ahead of Sunday's game. These glasses protect the eyes from the blue light that emits from smartphones, computers, television and tablet screens. That light reduces the melatonin in the body, making it more difficult to sleep.

Bucs Director of Performance Science Dave Hamilton demonstrated the blue light glasses given to the players today.



The goal is to prevent melatonin loss and help the players feel rested for Sunday's game in Germany. pic.twitter.com/NvySLtfIWw — David Schiele WTSP (@Deacon_Schiele) November 9, 2022

"We want the guys to feel as tired as they can. So, if they wear [the glasses] two hours before they typically go to bed, it's going to help drive the melatonin levels so they're going to feel sleepy," Bucs Director of Performance Science Dave Hamilton said.