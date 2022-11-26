Bucs elevate RB Gio Bernard from IR, set to play against Browns

Tampa Bay has also elevated linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the practice squad to the active roster against Cleveland.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated veteran running back Giovani Bernard from Injured Reserve, the team announced Saturday.

The 31-year-old returns to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said Friday Bernard has been working out and getting himself ready for the contest. With Leonard Fournette sidelined against Cleveland, he is in line to get some sort of work upon return.

After appearing in the first two games of the season, Bernard was placed on Injured Reserve Sept. 21.

Bernard recorded 58 rushing yards, 124 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season.

To make room for him on the roster, the Bucs waived linebacker J.J. Russell. The team also elevated linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the practice squad to the active roster against the Browns.

Coming off a bye week, Tampa Bay will look to extend their two-game win streak as they visit Cleveland on Sunday.

Moving forward, Bowles said he wants to see his offense be more productive compared to the first half of the season.

"Be it in the air or on the ground... we want to try to get back to how many points we were scoring but things have changed and we just have to approach it differently," Bowles said. "Schematically we've changed some things to help people. Certain people have gotten healthy in the process, so it's just coming together all at the same time. We just have to keep the consistency up."

Kickoff for the Bucs' game against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled at 1 p.m. Sunday.