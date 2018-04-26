TAMPA, Fla. – The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also hosting a free draft party at Raymond James Stadium for fans.

There will be games, appearances by former and current Bucs players, and a tour of the player locker rooms.

Gates at the stadium open at 6:30 p.m. The draft starts at 8 p.m.

ESPN, the NFL Network and FOX will air Thursday night's draft, which is just the first round.

Rounds two and three are at 7 p.m. Friday. Rounds four through seven start at noon Saturday.

Tampa Bay has the following 2018 NFL Draft picks:

• First Round - 7th (seventh overall)

• Second Round - 6th (38th overall)

• Fourth Round - 2nd (102nd overall)

• Fifth Round - 7th (144th overall)

• Sixth Round - 6th (180th overall) and 28th (202nd overall)

• Seventh Round - 37th (255th overall)

Related: 7 names to consider for the Bucs' seventh overall pick

NFL Draft guide 2018: Cleveland Browns are on the clock

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP