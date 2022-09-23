Bucs look to stay unbeaten despite injuries, suspension plaguing offense as Packers come to Ray Jay

Aaron Rodgers and company try to play spoiler during Tampa Bay's first home game of the season.

TAMPA, Fla. — It has been more than eight months since the last time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played a regular season home game at Raymond James Stadium.

However, the wait to see Tom Brady and company will soon be over as Tampa Bay (2-0) takes on the Green Bay Packers (1-1), Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Tom Brady would love to have his elite wide receivers on the field, but that has not been possible beyond the first half against Dallas. Mike Evans will miss this contest as he serves a one-game suspension, and injury remain for Chris Godwin and Julio Jones.

Both Godwin and Jones have yet to practice due to hamstring and knee injuries, respectively, according to the team's latest injury report.

It now becomes a "next man up" mentality or Brady and his offense as receivers Breshad Perriman, Russell Gage and Scotty Miller will look to provide a few big players to get their team another victory.

"Sometimes when you know guys aren't going to be out there during the week, you can plan for it – other times you have to adjust in the game," Brady said during his weekly press conference appearance. "Every team deals with it. You've just got to try to win the game however you can win it. Fortunately, our defense is playing great football and we’ll do the best we can do on offense."

Tampa Bay signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to its practice squad on Wednesday providing more depth for the G.O.A.T. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has only seen the former Buffalo Bills player participate in practice for a couple of days, but he has not ruled him out to play on Sunday.

"I want to look at the film, grade the film – but he’s [Beasley] been doing well since he got here," Leftwich said. "We’re trying to get him caught up on the system, the wording, everything – where he’ll need to be if he’s needed."

On the other side of the ball, the Bucs defense has been the backbone of this team.

The highly-talented unit has recorded six sacks, three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and two fumble recoveries against the Saints.

If there is one thing the Buccaneers want to hone on this week it's the rushing defense, something they've traditionally been very good with in the past under Todd Bowles.

"If you look at what they did last week in their game – I think they [Green Bay] had 38 attempts for over 200 yards," Rodgers said. "They were hard-headed about running the ball. I think Green Bay is top 10 in several rushing categories, especially after last week’s game. I know [they] got an excellent one-two punch in the backfield – inside runner, outside runner – and they have a triggerman if you load the box, that can get the ball out so it poses a great test for us.”

Defensive end Akiem Hicks, who signed with the Bucs in the offseason, will be sidelined for a month with a foot injury, according to multiple reports.

Players such as Rakeem Nunez-Roches, rookie Logan Hall and William Gholston are expected to step in alongside Vita Vea and fill the void in the trenches.

"Most of our guys up front are very interchangeable and I think that’s kind of the way our roster is built," Rodgers said.

For players in the backfield, they won't have to worry about going up against wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as both players have moved on to different teams in the offseason.

However, Rodgers and the Packers still put up 27 points against the Chicago Bears in Week 2 and recorded impressive yardage in the run game.

But still -- this is Aaron Rodgers we're talking about. For just the third time ever we will see two quarterbacks play against one another who combine for seven MVP awards.

"(Rodgers) is an amazing player, has been for a long time," Brady said. "There definitely are some challenges but he's navigated them pretty well and has done a great job, [he also] leads the team. They've won a lot of games since he's been there."

Kickoff for the Bucs' season-opening game against the Packers is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James.