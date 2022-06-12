Bucs take LB Britt off Injured Reserve, elevate WR Thompkins to active roster against 49ers

Linebacker K.J. Britt appeared in the first seven games for Tampa Bay this season.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Tampa Bay continues to prepare for their matchup against San Francisco, the Buccaneers activated linebacker K.J. Britt from Injured Reserve and elevated wide receiver Deven Thompkins from the practice squad to the active roster against the 49ers, the team announced Saturday.

This marks the second time Thompkins has been elevated to the active roster.

Britt, who appeared in the first seven games for Tampa Bay this season, led the team with 138 special teams snaps and tied for third on the team with three special teams tackles during that span before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 25.

Since being selected by the Bucs in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Britt has recorded seven tackles and one quarterback hit defensively in 24 games.

Thompkins was previously elevated in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons but did not record a catch. The Fort Myers native entered the league as a college free agent with Tampa Bay in 2022 and spent that season on the practice squad.

Thompkins may only play a role in special teams on Sunday, but Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said he wants all of his offensive weapons available against the 49ers to play at their best level to secure a road victory.

"With the players we have, with the quarterback we have, it’s good any time you can go up-tempo and have opportunities to finish games the way we’ve had opportunities to finish games," Leftwich said during the team's weekly media availability. "This game is about winning. We’re trying to do whatever we can to win. I think we’re better at finding ways to win [close] games because of the situations we’ve been in, good and bad.

"I think we can learn from them, move forward from them, and I think all these situations have made us a better ballclub.”

Tampa Bay also elevated safety Nolan Turner from the practice squad ahead of their trip to San Francisco. The 25-year-old was also elevated in Weeks 6 and 7 where he appeared on special teams. In total, Turner has played in four games with the Bucs this season.

Kickoff for the Bucs' road game against the 49ers is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Levi's Stadium.