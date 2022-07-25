Bucs announce signing of veteran TE Kyle Rudolph

The 32-year-old will be playing his 12th year in the league.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, the team announced on Monday.

The two-time Pro Bowler will bring valuable experience to the Tampa Bay tight end position after Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL in June.

He will also serve as another offensive weapon, along with Cameron Brate and recently-signed rookie Cade Otton, for team quarterback Tom Brady.

Rudolph is entering his 12th season in the NFL and played last season with the New York Giants where he logged 257 receiving yards and one touchdown.

However, the 32-year-old was most impactful on the field during his time with the Minnesota Vikings from 2011-2020. He recorded a total of 4,488 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns.

In total, Rudolph has played 156 career games while tallying 4,745 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns. He also has 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns in six postseason games.

The 6-foot-6 tight end ranks fourth among tight ends in receiving touchdowns since stepping foot in the league in 2011.

CBS Sports initially reported the signing of Rudolph to Tampa Bay on a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Before the franchise made the official announcement on the signing, Rudolph also shared a picture on Twitter of himself in a Buccaneers uniform on Thursday.

"Can't wait to get back to work! Year 12 is going to be one to remember and I can't thank everyone in the Buccaneers organization enough for giving me this opportunity! Shout out to the Krewe, let's get it," the tight end stated in his tweet.

Can't wait to get back to work! Year 12 is going to be one to remember and I can't thank everyone in the @Buccaneers organization enough for giving me this opportunity!! Shoutout to the Krewe, let's get it. #GoBucs 🎱👀



📷: @OCPDesigns pic.twitter.com/cb1SV1WHAP — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph) July 21, 2022

Season pass members for Tampa Bay can get their first look at Rudolph on Wednesday, July 27 at One Buc Place during the team's first day of mandatory training.

The first preseason game for the Buccaneers will be against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 13 at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay's first regular-season game of the 2022 NFL season will be against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. Their home opener is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Green Bay Packers.