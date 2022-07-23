Bucs sign Logan Hall to rookie contract

The defensive lineman was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive lineman Logan Hall to a rookie contract, the team announced on Saturday.

Hall was selected by Tampa Bay in the second round, No. 33 overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The defensive lineman played four season at the University of Houston where he recorded 99 tackles, eight sacks, two blocked kicks and one forced fumble in 46 games.

The 22-year-old earned All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2021 for his performances in his last season with the Cougars. He also lead the Cougars in tacks for loss that same season.

Hall will wear No. 90 for the Buccaneers, a vacant number on the roster after the team decided against re-signing outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.

Tampa Bay also signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph on Wednesday after the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, CBS Sports reported.

Although the franchise has yet to make an official announcement on the signing, Rudolph shared a picture on Twitter of himself in a Buccaneers uniform on Thursday.

"Can't wait to get back to work! Year 12 is going to be one to remember and I can't thank everyone in the Buccaneers organization enough for giving me this opportunity! Shoutout to the Krewe, let's get it," the tight end stated in his tweet.

Rudolph is a two-time Pro Bowler and has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Buccaneers.

He will bring experience to the Tampa Bay locker room and will be another weapon for quarterback Tom Brady.

Can't wait to get back to work! Year 12 is going to be one to remember and I can't thank everyone in the @Buccaneers organization enough for giving me this opportunity!! Shoutout to the Krewe, let's get it. #GoBucs 🎱👀



📷: @OCPDesigns pic.twitter.com/cb1SV1WHAP — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph) July 21, 2022

The tight end spent the 2021 NFL season with the New York Giants where he logged 257 receiving yards and one touchdown.

However, the 32-year-old was most impactful on the field during his time with the Minnesota Vikings from 2010-2020. He recorded a total of 4,488 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns.

The first preseason game for the Buccaneers will be against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 13.

Tampa Bay's first regular-season game of the 2022 NFL season will be against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. Their home opener is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Green Bay Packers.