Bucs bring in 3 new faces to coaching staff

Two of the three new coaches will operate on the offensive side of the ball, while only one will be part of the defensive staff.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday the additions of three new coaches to their staff.

Two of the three new coaches will operate on the offensive side of the ball, while only one will be a new face in the defensive staff.

Brad Idzik, who spent the last four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, will be Tampa Bay's new wide receivers coach and Skip Peete will serve as the running backs coach after being with the Dallas Cowboys for the last three years. George Edwards is the Bucs' new outside linebackers coach, and he also spent the last three years with Dallas.

Tampa Bay also announced that Jeff Kastl has rejoined the coaching staff as offensive quality control coach, and Thaddeus Lewis was promoted to quarterbacks coach.

The latest moves come after the Bucs fired six coaches, including former offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, following the team's Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys and an 8-9 regular season.

On Feb. 16, The Super Bowl LV champions officially revealed Dave Canales as their new offensive coordinator.

He was with Seattle for 13 seasons and worked under head coach Pete Carroll's staff. During that time, he also worked with Russell Wilson and this season's Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith.

Canales was part of the Seahawks coaching staff that thrashed the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XXVII and lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.