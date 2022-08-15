Bucs sign RB Patrick Laird

The 26-year-old will wear No. 46 for Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed runny back Patrick Laird, the team announced on Monday.

The California-native spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2019-21 and appeared in 37 games where he made four starts, rushed four 244 yards and one touchdown. In the passing game, Laird posted 289 receiving yards during his time in Miami.

The recent signing from Tampa Bay comes after running back Giovani Bernard exited the team's preseason game on Saturday against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury.

The Buccaneers have also placed running back Kenjon Barner on the injured reserve list.

Laird will now take part in the team's training camp and upcoming preseason games to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster as he faces competition from Leonard Fournette, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and rookie Rachaad White, who impressed in Saturday's game.

The 6-foot-1 running back will wear No. 43 for Tampa Bay.

After their 26-24 loss against the Dolphins, the Buccaneers have two remaining preseason games against the Tennessee Titans at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, and the Indianapolis Colts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Both games will be played away.

Tampa Bay's first regular-season game of the 2022 NFL season will be against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. Their home opener is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Green Bay Packers.