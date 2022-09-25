Largest attendance for Bucs game in Raymond James Stadium history recorded in team's home season-opening loss

There were reportedly 69,197 people that attended Tampa Bay's game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first home game of the 2022 NFL Season on Sunday broke a record in attendance.

The team reported that 69,197 people were at the game, and that's the largest attendance for a Bucs game in Raymond James Stadium history.

Tampa Bay fans were energetic throughout Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. They expressed excitement over the match-up between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

"This is the game to be at," Dawn Derhammer-Ayd, a Packers fan, said.

Bucs fans said they were optimistic about winning another Super Bowl this year after missing the chance for a back-to-back championship.

"It was obviously frustrating last [season] when they didn't get the win, but of course this year looks pretty promising," Tampa Bay fan Michael Rubino said.

While Sunday's game did not go as hoped, some the Bucs' hunger to redeem themselves will work to their advantage.

Fans from opposing teams said they understand the Bucs are not to be underestimated, especially with Tom Brady on the team.

"[This team] is huge for the city [Tampa]," Packers fan Lesley Stewart said. "There is nothing like the Super Bowl. It's like the biggest draw in the world."

Tampa Bay lost 14-12 against Green Bay. The team's next game will be at home again at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.