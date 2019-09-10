TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday morning they are releasing Deone Bucannon.

The announcement came as the team was about to leave for London for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Bucannon is a former first-round pick for the Cardinals.

Sports Illustrated said Bucannon is a hybrid safety-linebacker who played for Washington State. During his time with the Bucs, he was a reserve defender and special-teamer.

He now becomes a free agent.

Also Wednesday morning, the Bucs announced the team signed inside linebacker Noah Dawkins. Dawkins entered the NFL this offseason as a college free agent and was a part of the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad for the first five weeks of the regular season.

The team also said they signed running back Darius Jackson and quarterback Chad Kanoff to the practice squad, and waived RB Tony Brooks-Jones and QB Nick Fitzgerald from the practice squad.

