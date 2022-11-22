Former Bucs player Ronde Barber semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

This is now the sixth time Barber has made the list.

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Ronde Barber was listed as one of the 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023 on Tuesday, the NFL announced.

This is now the sixth time Barber has made the list, and he will be hoping that this is the year he gets into the Hall of Fame after being named a finalist in the past two cycles.

The Hall will reveal the finalist in January. If included, Barber will become the fifth player preserved in Canton, Ohio that played all or most of their career with Tampa Bay – joining Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp, John Lynch and Derrick Brooks.

The new class of inductees will be announced on Feb. 9 during the prime-time awards show NFL Honors.

During his time with the Bucs, Barber helped the team win against the Oakland Raiders to claim the Super Bowl XXXVII title, Tampa Bay said on its website.

He was selected in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Bucs and went on to spend his entire career with the organization. Barber has set records in franchise history with the most games played, games started, interceptions and defensive touchdowns. The 47-year-old is also the only player in league history to log 45 interceptions and at least 25 sacks, according to the team's website.

