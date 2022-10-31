Bucs place OLB Barrett on IR, bring back WR Johnson to practice squad

Shaquil Barrett will be out for the remainder of the season.

TAMPA, Fla. — After suffering an Achilles injury during Tampa Bay's 27-22 loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, the Buccaneers have placed outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett on Injured Reserve, the team announced Monday.

The injury means that Barrett will be out for the remainder of the season, which will be a big loss for the Bucs as he has played a key role in the team's defense for the past three seasons.

This season, he has logged 31 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble for Tampa Bay.

"Anytime you lose somebody like that that commands double teams, it makes it harder for everybody else," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday during the team's media availability. "He’s been consistent since he’s been here – he’s been productive, so it’s just a shame to see.”

Bowles also said outside linebacker Anthony Nelson will start for Tampa Bay and Carl Nassib will see more playing time.

The NFL trade deadline this season is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Bowles did not rule out bringing a new player to the Bucs amid Barrett's injury.

"If there’s something that we see that interests us, that can help us and get something for them that we’re really trying to get," Bowles said. "We’ve got some guys we feel confident in, but at the same time you never stop looking for anything.”

Tampa Bay made two more additional roster moves by signing wide receiver Tyler Johnson and defensive back Ryan Smith to the practice squad.

Johnson was initially cut by the Bucs during the preseason and spent the first seven weeks of the season with the Houston Texans where he appeared in two games.

The 24-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay and recorded 529 receiving yards and two touchdowns in two seasons with the team.

Smith is also a former Buccaneer after spending his first five NFL seasons in Tampa Bay from 2016-2020. The veteran has played in 77 games and logged 100 career tackles, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception.