TAMPA, Fla. – Several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players are teaming up with the Tampa Police Department for a year-round social justice initiative.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, defensive lineman Gerald McCoy, offensive lineman Ali Marpet, offensive lineman Donovan Smith and team co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz are set to announce the initiative on Tuesday afternoon.

The group will join Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan at a news conference set for 12:45 p.m.

The initiative will seek to “combat social inequality throughout Tampa Bay,” according to a news release.

In March, the NFL announced plans to match funding for social justice programs across the league. The NFL also announced an initial contribution of $3 million to these initiatives.

