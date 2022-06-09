Bucs head coach Todd Bowles earns bachelor's degree from Mount St. Mary's University

Bowles plans to attend the university's commencement in May 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Thirty-seven years after Todd Bowles put a pause on his college academic to pursue a career in professional football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach received a bachelor's degree from Mount St. Mary’s University, the team announced on Tuesday.

Bowles completed the requirement needed to earn a degree in youth and community development from the small Catholic liberal arts university.

“Completing my degree was something I had always wanted to do over the years because it was something I had promised my mother when I went to play in the NFL, and I wanted to follow through on that promise,” Bowles said in a statement. “Over the years, as I became a father, it became something I wanted to do in order to set a proper example for my sons as they continue on their educational paths. I have also worked pretty extensively with children through my various community projects, and I felt it was important to show them they can achieve whatever they set their mind to.”

The 58-year-old began his time at the university in the summer of 2020 before the Bucs' Super Bowl championship season when his longtime agent Anthony Agnone recommended to him the idea of going back to school. Agnone is also an alumnus of Mount St. Mary University.

Bowles was part of the university's Center for Accelerated and Adult Education program, which focuses on adult learning and academic programming in nontraditional settings, allowing the Bucs coach to remain with his team and also work on his education.

“I am extremely appreciative of the faculty and the administration at Mount St. Mary’s for helping me navigate through what seemed like a daunting task when I started this journey,” Bowles said in a statement. “When I had questions, or needed some guidance along the way, I always felt supported and that played a large role in my ability to successfully complete the program.”

The Tampa Bay head coach completed his assignments and studies online but also shared advice with the university's sports management students and middle schoolers who were part of a summer College Experience Camp. Bowles also served as a guest lecturer for a sports management class in Spring 2021 where he shared his experiences in overcoming adversity.

Bowles plans to attend the graduation commencement in May 2023 at Mount St. Mary's University.

Back in March, former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced that he was stepping down from his duties. Bowles, who was a defensive coordinator for the team at the time, was then promoted as Tampa Bay's new head coach.

The Buccaneers' first regular-season game of the 2022 NFL season will be against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. Their home opener is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Green Bay Packers.