NASHVILLE, Tenn — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected linebacker Devin White on Thursday with the fifth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound White is from Springhill, Louisiana.

In his three-year career with the LSU Tigers, White racked up 286 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

The Buccaneers passed on Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen, who won the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in 2018.

The Buccaneers had several former LSU linebackers on their roster last season, including Kwon Alexander, Kendell Beckwith and Kevin Minter.

Alexander signed with the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason. Beckwith and Minter are still with Tampa Bay.

