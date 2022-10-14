Bucs offense continues to gel, visit struggling Steelers on Sunday

Tom Brady and company have scored more than 20 points in Tampa Bay's last two games.

TAMPA, Fla. — Time flies if you're a football fan.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already heading into their sixth game of the season after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 in Week 5, which also served as the team's first home win of the season.

Tampa Bay's offense is starting to show signs of life. The rushing attack is still finding a tough time gaining yards on the ground, but Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White were utilized well through the air. Also, Tom Brady is finding more success when Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are on the field together. The duo totaled 10 receptions for 142 yards against Atlanta.

For the second straight week, the Bucs have scored more than 20 points. Brady and company will look forward to carrying that momentum when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

For offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, he isn't too concerned about Tampa Bay's scoring offense taking a dramatic hit in 2022, when compared to last season.

"We’re just trying to win games,” Leftwich said. “We know what situation we’re in – we’re trying to do the right things to win football games. If you score more points than the other team, you win. That’s my focus as an offensive coach, as an offensive play caller – that’s what I’m always thinking of."

There should be plenty of good vibes heading to Pittsburgh where Tom Brady is a sterling 12-3 against the Steelers in his career.

As Brady continues to gel with his new offense, he said they’re trying to develop a different identity compared to the last two seasons.

"We're just going to work at it every day and get to be as good as we can possibly be," he said. "We've got to maximize our potential. We're going to keep pushing at it and try to put a little pressure on each other to bring the best out of us."

The dynamic duo between Brady and Rob Gronkowski are no longer, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion has not been shy to throw the football to other tight ends on his offense, more specifically rookie Cade Otton. Fellow rookie Ko Kieft has also done some great things as a blocker.

"I don’t care where they [were] drafted or what round, they normally don’t come in and play as much as these two [are] playing," Leftwich said. "I trust that they can be in the huddle and do the right thing."

Leftwich, and Todd Bowles, have a similar stance on rookie running back Rachaad White, who has seen more involvement in recent weeks.

On the other side of the ball, Tampa Bay will most likely head into the game with more key injuries on their defense.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who has been sidelined since Week 3, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and safety Logan Ryan have not practiced all week.

Luckily, the Bucs can rely on their depth and someone who is starting to make a name for himself is outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

"It’s fun to play in a Todd Bowles system because everybody gets an opportunity to get after the quarterback," passing game coordinator Larry Foote said. "[Tryon-Shoyinka] just got to keep growing, build his confidence up. We know he [has] all the athleticism and he’s just got to go out there and perform.”

The matchup against Pittsburgh is the first game this season where two Black head coaches will face one another, but Bowles downplayed the significance of going up against Mike Tomlin.

"We don't look at color," Bowles said. "I think the minute [the media] stop making a big deal about it, everybody else will as well."

Tomlin's side has not gotten off to the best start this year. The Steelers are 1-4 with their only win coming in the season opener against the Bengals.

Pittsburgh has only had one losing season since 2000.

Mitchell Trubisky was the starting quarterback for Pittsburgh's first four games, but his struggles led Tomlin to start rookie Kenny Pickett in Week 5. Pickett has zero touchdowns thrown and four interceptions to this point.

Entering this weekend's contest, the Steelers are banged up. Superstar TJ Watt is still sidelined, plus the secondary is depleted led by Minkah Fitzpatrick who is nursing a knee injury.

Even with all the issues, Brady said Pittsburgh still poses a threat to his offense.

"They play very sound. It's a hard-nosed team, a very physical style of ball," Brady said. "They've got a really good group of linebackers, some good pass-rushers. They're going to be in the right position and they're going to make us earn it."

Kickoff for the Bucs’ trip to Pittsburgh is scheduled at 1 p.m. Sunday in Acrisure Stadium.