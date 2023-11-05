Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 schedule released

The Bucs will face off against the Minnesota Viking in Week 1, then get ready for the Bears in their home opener on Sept. 17.

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Football League released the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule, and it looks like the Bucs will take on the Chicago Bears in the year's home opener.

The Bucs won the NFC South division title last year for the second year in a row which has now put the team in the position to face five division winners from the 2022 season. It's the maximum number a team can play in a 17-game scheme.

The Bucs kick off their season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 — this will be the Bucs' second time playing at U.S. Bank Stadium since it opened in 2016. Fans can catch the game on 10 Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay will look to win its third consecutive season opener after defeating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 in 2022.

The Bucs' home opener is set for 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 against the Bears. Tampa Bay will be in for a tough matchup in Week 3 as they take on Super Bowl LVII contenders Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept 25.

Preseason

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, Aug. 11

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets on Aug. 17-20 (Date TBD)

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Regular season

Week 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10

Week 2: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17

Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

Week 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Week 5: Bye week

Week 6: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Week 7: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Week 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Week 10: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Week 11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Week 12: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Week 13: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Week 15: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Week 16: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24.

Week 17: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. Week 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers TBA.