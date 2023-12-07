Tampa has a new official holiday celebrating the Bucs — 'Creamsicle Day'

Celebrating "everything orange," Buccaneer fans can attend training practice, get new creamsicle merch and end the day with a fireworks show at Armature Works.

TAMPA, Fla. — "Hey, Hey! Tampa Bay!" — it's almost time for NFL football. Training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is underway, with their season opener slated for Sept. 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.

But Bucs fans don't have to wait even that long to support the team and feel the excitement of the new season thanks to "Creamsicle Day," a brand-new official holiday celebrated in Tampa.

It all kicks off on Aug. 14 when Mayor Jane Castor attends training camp at One Buccaneer Place, helping to launch the day's festivities. That morning, fans will be able to attend the team's final open training camp practice. You'll need to buy a ticket to attend. And, the first 2,500 fans will get a free creamsicle-themed flag.

People can also hang out with the Bucs' beloved former mascot Bucco Bruce, something that hasn't happened since 2012.

Fans who attend practice to cheer on the Bucs will also have early access to buy new creamsicle merchandise.

But don't worry if you can't make it to Bucs practice — at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14, the new merchandise will be released online.

All of this is in advance of the return of the Buccaneers' iconic creamsicle uniforms, which will debut on Oct. 15 during a match-up against the Detroit Lions. The revival of the iconic jerseys isn't just random — it's supposedly part of a larger celebration of the club as a nearly 50-year-old institution in the Tampa Bay area.

The return of the team's distinct colors "has our fans excited and energized, so we are taking this opportunity to partner with Mayor Castor and the City of Tampa to celebrate Creamsicle Day in grand fashion on August 14th," Buccaneers COO Brian Ford said in a statement.

The celebrations for "Creamsicle Day" extend beyond One Buccaneer Place.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., Armature Works will celebrate "everything orange" with appearances from Buccaneers Cheer, Bucco Bruce and the Buc Beat Line. Tailgate-style games and photo opportunities with Buccaneers Legends will be on the docket in addition to themed food and drinks from Armature Works vendors.

Once it gets dark, Tampa's skyline and Raymond James Stadium will light up orange to celebrate the Bucs.

Then at 8:30 p.m., the night concludes with a special Creamsicle Fireworks Show.