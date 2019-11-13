TAMPA, Fla. — The National Football League announced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Houston Texans at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The game will be apart of the week 16 contest and will be broadcasted on the NFL Network and aired locally on WMOR-TV.

The game will also be available on 98Rock (WXTB-97.9 FM) and Florida stations throughout Florida on the Buccaneers Radio Network.

Fans can buy single-game tickets on Buccaneers.com.

