TAMPA, Fla. — Three players with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were named to the 2020 Pro Bowl, the National Football League announced Tuesday.

This Pro Bowl will be the most amount of selections the Bucs have had since 2015, the NFL says.

Linebacker Shaquil Barrett and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were among those named. Evans and Godwin were announced as the first pair of wide receivers to be named on the Pro Bowl roster from the same team since 2009 when Arizona's Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald were named.

Barrett was named after leading the NFL with 16.5 sacks in week 15. He tied for first with 31 quarterback hits and six forced fumbles and tied for second with 16 tackles for loss. He was also named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week during week 2, earning the honors of NFC Defensive Player of the Month in September.

This will be Evan's third-career Pro Bowl. He has a recorded 67 receptions for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns this season alone.

“It’s always an honor to be named to the Pro Bowl, but especially this year because I get to experience it with Chris,” Evans said in a released statement by the NFL. “To be the first pair of receivers in Buccaneers history to go the Pro Bowl in the same season is awesome. We both work hard to be considered among the best in the league and each of us getting chosen shows that our efforts are paying off.”

Godwin has a recorded 86 receptions with 1,333 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. He ranks second in the NFL for receiving yards and has tied for second in receiving touchdowns and tied sixth in receptions.

“Getting named to my first career Pro Bowl is such a blessing,” Godwin said in a statement released by the NFL. “This is a special moment, and while I’ve worked hard to get to where I am in my career, I wouldn’t have been able to do this without my teammates and coaches. I’ve had the chance to play alongside some of the best in the NFL, including Mike Evans, and sharing the honor with Mike makes it even better. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity.”

