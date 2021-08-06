Super 'Bowles:' The Bucs' beloved defensive coordinator ready for another season in Tampa Bay

After signing him to an extension, many are wondering if Bowles will become the next head coach of the Buccaneers after Bruce Arians.

Despite a dominant defensive season from the Bucs resulting in a Super Bowl victory, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is back for another season.

"It's not about being the head coach. It's about being the best coach, a chance to succeed and be happy," the former Jets head coach said. "I'm happy here."

So are his players.

"He's a type of defensive coordinator I'd run through a brick wall for," nine-year veteran Will Gholston said.

Safety Jordan Whitehead said, "He just wants you to be great. I appreciate what he's done since he's been here."

Defensive lineman Vita Vea added, "We get all the limelight, but he's really the man with the plan."

Humble in his approach and precise in his preparation.

He is able to see the puzzle's image without the box telling him what it looks like.

"I think it starts with individual teaching," head coach Bruce Arians said. "The X's and O's part, that's probably the easier part for him. It's fitting all the pieces together. He does a fantastic job of it."

Whitehead said, "You go up and watch film with him, he'll sit there for hours with you and break it down. He's taught me a lot."

Bowles sets the bar high.

All the starters might be returning, but that designation still has to be earned.

"When I was a player the door was always open for anybody to take a spot," the highest-paid defensive coordinator said. "You have to make me notice you...so you're the starter until someone plays better than you and replaces you."

The standard doesn't change for himself.

"You look for the next job, you don't do the job you have," Bowles said. "If something comes up at the end of the year that's a discussion. Right now that's the furthest thing from my mind."

Maybe the next big gig is the closest possible option?