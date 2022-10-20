'I apologize,' Tom Brady takes culpability for analogy made between football and military

On his weekly 'Let's Go Podcast' appearance, Tom Brady compared playing football to being a member of the military.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady, just like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, has been struggling this season with self-inflicted wounds.

The quarterback took to the podium Thursday afternoon to apologize for comments made on his Let's Go Podcast comparing football to military deployment.

"Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military and it was a very poor choice of words," Brady said. "I just want to express that to any sentiments out there to people who might have taken it in a certain way. So, I apologize."

During the podcast, Brady said, "I just think the same way. I almost look like a football season like you're going away on deployment in the military, and it's like, man, here I go again."

Brady's original comments can be seen below:

When asked to clarify what he meant when making this analogy, he did not want to delve any further into it. For him, it did not matter what he was trying to say – he believes he never should have made it in the first place.

"I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for everyone who served," Brady said. "In the end, we play a game, and the military is defending our country. It's two very different things and I shouldn't have made the comparison."

As terrific as Tom Brady's tenure in Tampa Bay has been, this season has been tumultuous to say the least. Between the reported marital problems, the 3-3 record and his extended absence from Training Camp, it has fans and former players questioning if he truly wants to be on the field anymore?

