'Everyone has different challenges': Tom Brady talks business amid ongoing marital rumors

The quarterback mostly spoke on the team's expectations for home game on Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke with the media on Thursday and while many are waiting for him to speak on the rumors about his marriage, they'll just have to wait.

For Brady and the Bucs, it's business as usual.

The team is preparing for its first home win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs are 2-2 this season with two losses at home.

Sneaking in a question in regards to Brady's personal life, Brady did speak about dealing with adversity around the game.

"Football always has its challenges in different ways for everybody at different times," Brady said. "It's work, and everyone has different challenges. You deal with it the best way you can."

And that's as personal as the conversation got Thursday. The Bucs' season has been a slight struggle when you look at it from the Brady-standard, but the team is focused on getting on the right track and completing a game at their highest potential.

"Yeah. I think we feel like we certainly have not played our best football," Brady said.

If anything, Brady reassured everyone that the team has taken in the losses, learned from them, and "making the changes we need in order to put us in a better position to win."