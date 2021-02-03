Tom Brady will appear on the Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night

Tonight's the night! Tom Brady is getting ready to make an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden later Tuesday night.
The show announced last month that the seven-time Super Bowl champ would be joining Corden on March 2.
"This just in: Super Bowl champ @TomBrady joins us on this coming Tuesday's #LateLateShow," it read.
What the G.O.A.T will discuss during tonight's show has not been disclosed, but his performance along with his teammates' to make the Buccaneers the first team in NFL history to not only play but win a Super Bowl at home is sure to be a central focus.
You can catch Brady and Corden at 12:37 a.m. right here on 10 Tampa Bay.
