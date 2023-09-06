Tom Brady enters partnership with Delta Air Lines

The former Tampa Bay Buc QB is keeping busy in retirement.

TAMPA, Fla. — After winning seven Super Bowls and breaking numerous NFL records over the course of a more than 20-year career, it's no surprise Tom Brady is keeping himself busy in retirement.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer is gearing up for his gig with Fox Sports, owns a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders and the Birmingham soccer club, owns a film company, an NFT company and a clothing brand and has continued his work with his TB12 business and foundation. And this isn't even everything Brady is involved in.

The latest addition has Brady looking to the skies — a partnership with Delta Air Lines.

The airline made the announcement Tuesday morning. Delta said its partnership with Brady was a first-of-its-kind.

"The partnership with integrate Brady's spiriting of winning and passion for inspiring people to be the best version of themselves with Delta's goal of connecting people to their greatest potential," the release said in part.

This partnership has a personal connection for Brady, who says his mother was a flight attendant when he was growing up.

“I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years,” Brady said in a statement. “Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible. Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane. Those championship teams were built off of great leadership and a commitment to excellence, and Delta certainly shares those qualities. Now, alongside Ed and the Delta team, I look forward to playing my part to continue the company’s success.”