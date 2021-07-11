Tom Brady wins ESPY for best male athlete

Brady led the Bucs to their second Super Bowl win and his seventh.

"I sport fly s—, I should win the ESPY." That's a bar from Jay-Z's 2007 Party Life track and fitting as the G.O.A.T. got another award.

On Saturday, Tom Brady, reigning Super Bowl MVP and quarterback of Super Bowl champs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was awarded the ESPY for Best Athlete, Men's Sports.

Brady first announced he was joining the Bucs last spring before the quarterback led the team to a historic Super Bowl win. Prior to Super Bowl LV, no other NFL had played in the big game at its own stadium.

.@TomBrady takes home the ESPY for Best Athlete, Men's Sports 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ji7GszfDMy — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 11, 2021

In March, Brady signed a contract extension, locking the quarterback in for the 2022 season. At the time, the quarterback tweeted a picture of himself signing the contract with the caption: "In pursuit of 8...LFG @Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together."

The Buccaneers also won an ESPY for Best Team.

The moment the @Buccaneers were announced as the ESPYS winner for Best Team 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/mmrpLi52TJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 11, 2021