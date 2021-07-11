Tom Brady wins ESPY for best male athlete

"I sport fly s—, I should win the ESPY." That's a bar from Jay-Z's 2007 Party Life track and fitting as the G.O.A.T. got another award.
On Saturday, Tom Brady, reigning Super Bowl MVP and quarterback of Super Bowl champs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was awarded the ESPY for Best Athlete, Men's Sports.
Brady first announced he was joining the Bucs last spring before the quarterback led the team to a historic Super Bowl win. Prior to Super Bowl LV, no other NFL had played in the big game at its own stadium.
In March, Brady signed a contract extension, locking the quarterback in for the 2022 season. At the time, the quarterback tweeted a picture of himself signing the contract with the caption: "In pursuit of 8...LFG @Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together."
The Buccaneers also won an ESPY for Best Team.
What other people are reading right now:
- City of Tampa to hold Bolts Stanley Cup boat parade Monday
- DeSantis not ‘jumping to conclusions’ about statewide impact of Surfside condo collapse
- Seven African penguins dead at Florida Aquarium
- Here's where you can buy Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup champs gear
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter