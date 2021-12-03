Reports: Tom Brady signs extension with Buccaneers

Looks like the GOAT will be sticking around.

TAMPA, Fla. — It looks like the GOAT will be calling Tampa Bay home for a little longer.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Friday morning that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers reached an agreement for a contract extension.

Tom Brady reached agreement with the Buccaneers today on a four-year contract extension that voids to a one-year extension that locks him into Tampa through the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network tweeted the news as well and said Brady is locked in for 2022.

According to Schefter, the contract is a one-year extension with three additional voidable years. He says the move will save the Bucs $19 million against this season's salary cap.

The now seven-time Super Bowl champion initially signed a two-year $50 million deal, of which one year remains.

Brady first announced he was joining the Bucs last spring before the quarterback led the team to a historic Super Bowl win. Prior to Super Bowl LV, no other NFL had played in the big game at its own stadium.

The #Bucs have agreed to terms on a 1-year extension for QB Tom Brady, sources say, one that gives the Super Bowl champs some cap room and locks Brady in 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2021

CBS Sports reports that Brady believes he can play another three years and doesn't want to move his family or play anywhere else.

The network, citing a source, said the inner workings of the quarterback's contract extension were about "doing what he can to help retain great players and build a foundation for more success."

It's an idea Licht reinforced after the Buccaneer's victory boat parade.

"We're gonna keep you guys together. We're gonna f*****g win this thing again," he said at the time.

Under Brady's current extension, he would break the record for the oldest quarterback to start in the NFL. Steve DeBerg currently holds the record at 44 years and 279 days old.

During the 2022 season, Brady will be 45 years old.