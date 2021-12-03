Reports: Tom Brady signs extension with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — It looks like the GOAT will be calling Tampa Bay home for a little longer.
ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Friday morning that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers reached an agreement for a contract extension.
Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network tweeted the news as well and said Brady is locked in for 2022.
According to Schefter, the contract is a one-year extension with three additional voidable years. He says the move will save the Bucs $19 million against this season's salary cap.
The now seven-time Super Bowl champion initially signed a two-year $50 million deal, of which one year remains.
Brady first announced he was joining the Bucs last spring before the quarterback led the team to a historic Super Bowl win. Prior to Super Bowl LV, no other NFL had played in the big game at its own stadium.
CBS Sports reports that Brady believes he can play another three years and doesn't want to move his family or play anywhere else.
The network, citing a source, said the inner workings of the quarterback's contract extension were about "doing what he can to help retain great players and build a foundation for more success."
It's an idea Licht reinforced after the Buccaneer's victory boat parade.
"We're gonna keep you guys together. We're gonna f*****g win this thing again," he said at the time.
Under Brady's current extension, he would break the record for the oldest quarterback to start in the NFL. Steve DeBerg currently holds the record at 44 years and 279 days old.
During the 2022 season, Brady will be 45 years old.
- Here's how Tampa Bay schools are feeding students through spring break
- President Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible
- Police: Wrong-way driver was traveling more than 100 mph when hero officer swerved into his path to save others
- ‘She was my dad’s angel’: Family that lost loved one to COVID-19 finally meets the nurse who cared for him
- How much will your stimulus payment be? This calculator can help
- List of last-minute Tampa Bay spring break camps for kids
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter