Tom Brady named FedEx Air Player of the Week

It's the 15th time Brady has won the award in his career.

TAMPA, Fla. — Following a dominating win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, the NFL announced Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was voted FedEx Air Player of the Week.

During the team's 41-17 win, Brady completed 29 of 37 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Brady also made some history (shocker!) during that game. The G.O.A.T. topped 5,000 yards passing for the second time in his career and set a new single-season franchise record for the Bucs with 41 touchdowns.

He now joins Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only three players since 1991 to lead the NFL in passing yards, touchdowns and completions in a single season.

Wednesday's award marks the 15th time Brady has been voted player of the week throughout his career — the most in league history. It's also the third time this season he's won the award.