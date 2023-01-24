Tom Brady drops F-bomb during his podcast when asked about future plans

People who happen to see the Buccaneers quarterback walking out and about should refrain from asking him what his future plans are regarding his football career.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ever since seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady jogged off the field, waved to the Tampa Bay fans and kissed his parents after the Buccaneers' playoff loss to Dallas, there's only been one question on every football fan's mind — what is he going to do next?

Well, if you happen to see Brady walking out and about, you should ask him.

On second thought, don't.

Speaking during his weekly "Let's Go!" podcast on Monday, the Bucs quarterback was asked by sports commentator Jim Gray, who is also one of the co-hosts of the show, what his next step is regarding his football career.

As you might have guessed, Brady responded in an indelicate articulation.

"If I knew what I was going to f****** do, I'd have already f****** done it," he said. "I'm taking it a day at a time."

Gray can't be blamed for asking the question that everyone wants to know, and luckily for him, Brady did end up thanking him for saying the question.

The two-time NFC South division winner will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and if he doesn't decide to re-sign with Tampa Bay or retire, there will be plenty of interest in a player who turns 46 in training camp next season.

Brady also said in the podcast that he has already appealed the hefty $16,444 fine given by the NFL for attempting to trip Cowboys safety Malik Hooker. He is waiting to hear back from the league.